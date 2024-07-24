New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFE

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

NFE traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $21.16. 1,958,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,462. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $40.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.49.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,322,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,892,000 after purchasing an additional 113,835 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,537,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,418,000 after buying an additional 634,851 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $4,207,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,024,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,647,000 after buying an additional 179,293 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.