New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 24

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 20.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from New Star Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
New Star Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON:NSI opened at GBX 138 ($1.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2,720.00 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 118.40. New Star Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.94).
New Star Investment Trust Company Profile
