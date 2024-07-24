New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 24

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 20.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from New Star Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:NSI opened at GBX 138 ($1.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2,720.00 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 118.40. New Star Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.94).

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

