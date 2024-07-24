Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 2,373.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $48.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,260,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,279,717. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.62.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.21.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

