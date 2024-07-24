NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.23-3.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.41. NextEra Energy also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.45-3.70 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,596,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,690,284. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $154.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.86.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.79.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

