Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $133.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.95 and its 200 day moving average is $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $598.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

