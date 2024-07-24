Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Nucor updated its Q3 guidance to below $2.68 EPS.

Nucor Stock Down 2.8 %

NUE traded down $4.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.01. The company had a trading volume of 936,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,262. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.57. Nucor has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $203.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 12.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

