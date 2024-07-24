Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Trading 0.3% Higher

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.57. 96,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 99,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1335 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
