Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Trading 0.3% Higher

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.57. 96,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 99,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1335 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

Featured Articles

