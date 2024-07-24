NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $175.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Loop Capital from $120.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Melius Research lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.59.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $122.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.93. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $15,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,785,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $15,888,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,785,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total transaction of $119,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,451,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,600,723 shares of company stock worth $553,716,941 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,961,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

