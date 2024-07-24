NVR (NYSE:NVR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.96 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $120.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%.

NVR Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NVR stock traded down $195.43 on Wednesday, hitting $8,404.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,493. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7,698.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7,604.13. NVR has a twelve month low of $5,210.49 and a twelve month high of $8,695.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVR. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,236.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

