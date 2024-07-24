NXM (NXM) Price Reaches $57.03 on Major Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009144 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,694.11 or 0.99899859 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011480 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007030 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00075589 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

