NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $287.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $291.00 to $287.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s current price.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.63.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.46. 1,235,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.54 and a 200-day moving average of $249.37.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 36.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the second quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,520 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

