O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,508 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,508 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,868,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,250,000 after acquiring an additional 434,018 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,301,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,435,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,522,000 after buying an additional 355,186 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,860,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of United Microelectronics stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,743,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,459,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

United Microelectronics Cuts Dividend

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.356 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

