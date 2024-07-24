O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,415 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lcnb Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 84,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $269,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,912,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,782. The stock has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $172.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.27.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

