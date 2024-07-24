O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,973 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BR. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.15. The stock had a trading volume of 446,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.99 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.44.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

