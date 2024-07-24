O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,576 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 501,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 160,867 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 22,208,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,532,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 27,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $368,350.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 397,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 27,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $368,350.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 397,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,365,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at $902,298.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,881 shares of company stock worth $844,003 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

