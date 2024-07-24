O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 24,712 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,712 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ING. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 67.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in ING Groep by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

ING stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $18.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

