O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 52,909 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,909 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Ferroglobe worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 247,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe Price Performance

Shares of Ferroglobe stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $5.57. 753,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,311. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.87. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $6.78.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Read Our Latest Report on GSM

Ferroglobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.