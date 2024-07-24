O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Fortinet by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. STF Management LP raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.64. 4,993,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,779,800. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $78.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average of $63.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,913 shares of company stock worth $5,608,349. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

