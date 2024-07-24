O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Fortinet by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. STF Management LP raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fortinet Stock Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ FTNT traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.64. 4,993,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,779,800. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $78.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average of $63.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.90.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Fortinet
Insider Activity
In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,913 shares of company stock worth $5,608,349. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fortinet
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.