O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 734,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,383 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vale by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,315,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,756 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in Vale by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,837,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,876,000 after purchasing an additional 75,726 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vale by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 9,399,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,082,000 after purchasing an additional 705,520 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Vale by 1,422.7% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 8,586,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,175,000 after buying an additional 8,022,188 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vale by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,396,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,166,000 after buying an additional 2,220,317 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

Shares of VALE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,356,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,895,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

