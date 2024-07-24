O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 126.8% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,741.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,404. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.54. 7,203,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,317,065. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $74.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day moving average of $63.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.