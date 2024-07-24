O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,068,000 after buying an additional 456,692 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,018,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,967,000 after acquiring an additional 76,417 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of GMS by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 611,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,430,000 after acquiring an additional 79,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GMS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,804.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

GMS traded down $4.42 on Wednesday, hitting $89.87. The company had a trading volume of 364,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,861. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.65. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $101.04.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). GMS had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

