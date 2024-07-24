O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $6.80 Million Stock Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,659 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 98.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

KB Financial Group Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KB traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.50. 257,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $63.31.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, research analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

