O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 56,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,602,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,417,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total value of $1,757,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,955.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,568 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (up from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,857.18.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $10.84 on Wednesday, hitting $1,862.27. 75,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,752. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,720.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1,616.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,274.91 and a twelve month high of $1,885.00.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 191.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

