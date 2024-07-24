O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,147 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.8% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.29. 1,849,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,514. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $79.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.07 and a 200 day moving average of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

