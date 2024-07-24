O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 20,950 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $29.98. 27,144,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,684,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -497.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $37.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

