O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,346 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,503,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth $221,573,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $201,582,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 18,200.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,651,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,432 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Crown Castle by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,260,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,147,000 after buying an additional 1,126,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $104.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,479,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,314. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.96. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $119.50.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

