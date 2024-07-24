O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,907,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,321. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average of $55.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $65.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

