O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,141,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,446,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,586,000 after purchasing an additional 275,286 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,026,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,744,000 after purchasing an additional 181,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

LPLA stock traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.50. 1,985,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.17. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.18 and a 12-month high of $289.88.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $319.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.