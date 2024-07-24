O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 126 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth about $9,494,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.80. 841,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.55. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

