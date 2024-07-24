O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,587 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.95. The company had a trading volume of 924,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,745. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $186.32.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

