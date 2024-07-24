O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 926,177 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926,177 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $9,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 53,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,348,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,030,972. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on HST shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.