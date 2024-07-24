O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 37.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 33.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.67. The stock had a trading volume of 490,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,147. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.73, a PEG ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.74. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FNV shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.33.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

