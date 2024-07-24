Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives $71.87 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.31.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Occidental Petroleum

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,552,271,000 after buying an additional 19,586,612 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,977,000 after buying an additional 1,088,052 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,910,000 after buying an additional 82,360 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,749,000 after buying an additional 797,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,568,000 after buying an additional 483,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.01. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.