Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $93,634,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,037,000 after acquiring an additional 595,746 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,161,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 546,577 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,502,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $90.79. 420,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $98.06.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMC. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Get Our Latest Report on OMC

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.