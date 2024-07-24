Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Announces Earnings Results

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 133,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,135. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $361.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.91. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $34.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group lifted their price target on Orrstown Financial Services from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

