Osaic Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,324 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 84.7% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Shares of ACWX traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,078. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.65. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $55.57.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

