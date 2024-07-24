Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $9.28 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,492 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Dollar General by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 258,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1,984.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,745,000 after acquiring an additional 110,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

Dollar General Trading Down 3.1 %

Dollar General stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,825. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $173.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.29 and a 200-day moving average of $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

