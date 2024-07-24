PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Holdings Increased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 239.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCAR traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $98.90. 7,611,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,529. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.64. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $80.94 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The company has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.45%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

