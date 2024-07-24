Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Down 4.6%

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.90 and last traded at $26.95. Approximately 90,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 528,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $110,118.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,399.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Featured Articles

