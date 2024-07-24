Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.43. Packaging Co. of America also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 2.450-2.450 EPS.

PKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.33.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.18. 480,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,518. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.92. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $199.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

