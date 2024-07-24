Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) CEO Vito S. Pantilione Buys 1,000 Shares

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) CEO Vito S. Pantilione purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $19,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 217,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,104. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Parke Bancorp Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of PKBK stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $19.90. 10,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,820. The company has a market cap of $238.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $20.87.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKBK. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 1,925.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Parke Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $837,000. 49.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

