PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:PSTR)

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0394 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

PSTR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.04. 1,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,523. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.06. PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $27.03.

