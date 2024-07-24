Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42, Zacks reports. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $100.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.80 million.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

PGC stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.18. 111,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,846. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $482.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.99. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $31.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Activity at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In related news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 4,608 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $111,006.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $53,118.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

