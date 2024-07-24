PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on PEDEVCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PED

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of PED opened at $1.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.42 million, a P/E ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 0.54. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 1.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.