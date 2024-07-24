PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,758,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,556,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,098,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,595,000 after acquiring an additional 725,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,341,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,678,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

In other news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 16,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,180.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Handler bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,743. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 76,157 shares of company stock worth $1,154,949. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,863. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $29.38.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

