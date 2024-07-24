PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

PennyMac Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years. PennyMac Financial Services has a payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to earn $12.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

PennyMac Financial Services stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.86. The company had a trading volume of 379,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,300. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.06. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $62.15 and a 1-year high of $105.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.80). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $406.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $920,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,308,804.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $920,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,308,804.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,493,869.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,574,218.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,865 shares of company stock worth $8,045,169 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFSI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.17.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

