PG&E (NYSE:PCG) PT Raised to $22.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s current price.

PCG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

NYSE:PCG opened at $18.17 on Monday. PG&E has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PG&E by 17.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 19.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 938,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 151,081 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 29,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

