Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.33-6.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33. Philip Morris International also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.770-1.820 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.56.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,701,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,905. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $111.36. The company has a market capitalization of $172.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

