Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PECO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

