Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $37.92.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.35%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
