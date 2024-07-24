Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.90

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 10308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PNE. Desjardins lowered their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Pine Cliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PNE

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$317.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of C$47.67 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.0099907 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pine Cliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, Senior Officer Terry Lee Mcneill sold 80,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total transaction of C$84,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $19,170. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pine Cliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.